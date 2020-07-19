Basketball Wives Fans Drag Evelyn Lozada Over Tearful Response to Ochocinco’s Domestic Violence Comments! By

Avigail Landreneau Avigail is an Entertainment blogger at All About The Tea, who specializes in The Real Housewives of Atlanta and The Real Housewives of Potomac. Avigail has a background in marketing. She's a Brooklynite living in the Bahamas, with a passion for travel, writing, reality TV watching, pop culture and spoken word.

Share This:

Basketball Wives star Evelyn Lozada has released an emotional video in response to her ex-husband, former NFL star, Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson sounding off about how his domestic battery arrest impacted his career.

Chad Johnson tweeted on Thursday— “I lost my temper for once in life for 3 seconds & it cost me a lifetimes worth of work. I got it all back plus some after getting a 2nd chance & NOTHING will ever get me out of that happy space again.”

In August of 2012, Johnson was arrested and charged with domestic battery after an altercation with Lozada. Lozada filed for divorce within days, and Johnson struck a deal with prosecutors, pleading no contest. He was later sentenced to a year-long probation. The Miami Dolphins released Johnson, and VH1 dropped the duo’s reality show project.

Evelyn Lozada, 44, took to Instagram on Tuesday, July 16 to tearfully respond to her ex’s remarks, opening up to her 4 million followers.

“I woke up today to Chad’s comment,” she said. “As much as I told myself that I wasn’t going to respond because it’s not the first time that he’s made this comment, I’m just tired. I’m really, really tired. For this man to sit up there and say that he lost his temper for three seconds is infuriating to me.”

“As much as I’m trying to heal from this, it’s messages like this that are triggers for me,” Lozada shared. ”It wasn’t the first time. One of the things that I’m always gonna do is live in my truth, whether it’s good, whether it’s bad, whether it’s ugly. I’m not going to let anybody take away my f–king truth and put this perception out there for a pity party as if you made one mistake. I’m trying to move on from this but as a victim how am I supposed to move on?”

Evelyn Lozada also addressed the drama she’s had with the Basketball Wives cast, involving her ex. In Season 8, Lozada feuded with co-star, OG Chijindu, over her alleged involvement with Johnson.

“When it comes to “Basketball Wives,” I know that people tend to connect my character on the show with what happened to him,” Lozada explained. And I understand that to a certain degree… I know that I’m the one that has made us look bad and I’m sorry. I understand that I didn’t always handle things the right way. I’m embarrassed. I’m embarrassed for my family because this is a forever thing. The person that I am on Basketball Wives and who I am as a mother and who I’ve been in my personal relationships, whether it be with Carl [Crawford] or Chad, are two totally different things. What happened to me that day and other days I didn’t deserve.”

Evelyn Lozada closed her video share with a message to domestic violence survivors.

“For anyone that is dealing with domestic violence, you don’t let nobody f–king take away your truth. You don’t let nobody make you feel like you’re wrong for being honest and speaking up about something that happened to you. Let me be an example because I refuse to let the world and social media attack me because I have always been honest about the situation.”

Press play below to watch.

Many fans didn’t sympathize with Evelyn Lozada’s emotional reaction and dragged her in the comments.

One person wrote, “So you attack women and act foolish on TV. && now that the man tweet an update on his life, you’re having a meltdown. You need to seek a therapist, the tweet was not made to malicious attack you in any way.”

Another responded, “Now just traumatized 🙄 but where was all this energy when you hit him up about the O.G. Situation . Cry me a river Evelyn.”

A person clarified Chad’s comment, “The thing is… he never said he didn’t hit you more than once, all he said was that one mistake ruined his career.. the other mistakes didnt.. BUT THAT ONE DID!!! Being a victim is ok.. but he apologized and you forgave him so if he wants to respond and say how he grew from a situation let him.. aren’t you doing the same, Bully?.”

“Move on still trying to ruin this man’s life smh.” One of Ev’s followers wrote. “Girl disappear!!” Another person commented.

Another critic noted, “You so good at acting😂😂😂😂😂😂.”

A commenter called out the reality villain, “Girl bye he suffered for his actions lost it all & gained it back you done moved on had another child nothing he said was bad you reaching at this point cuz you wasnt crying when you needed them receipts from him or when you brought his daughter to the show them crocodile tears.”

One person pointed out Ev’s hypocrisy, “I stopped listening after she said domestic violence, this is the same girl that throws bottles, jumps tables and always ready to swing. She obviously doesn’t realize how she’s been physically violent towards others and possibly caused trauma.”

Do you sympathize with Evelyn Lozada’s domestic violence claims? Sound off below!

Stay Connected With All About The Tea: Twitter Ι Instagram Ι YouTube Ι Facebook Ι Send Us Tips