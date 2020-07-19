90 Day Fiance ’90 Day Fiance’ Elizabeth Reluctantly Gets Baptized Into Andrei’s Religion! By

Nancy Zhāng Nancy Zhāng is an Entertainment Blogger for All About The Tea. Nancy covers hot topics, recaps and celeb news. She loves to multi-task as a writer and a private chef. She received a B.S. in Mass Communications from LSU. Nancy's married and the proud mom of 2 German Shepherds.

Share This:

Elizabeth Potthast will get baptized in Moldova on Sunday’s episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After, but in a released preview clip, the young mom is not enthused about being pushed to convert to her husband, Andrei Castravet’s religion.

Elizabeth Potthast and Andrei are in his home country to get married for the second time, to include Andrei’s family in a wedding ceremony. The couple met in Dublin, Ireland, where Andrei was working as a bouncer—their love story featured on Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance. The couple settled in Florida, Elizabeth’s home state, where Andrei navigates a testy relationship with his wife’s family.

Elizabeth was surprised to learn that she must be baptized into Christian Orthodoxy before the wedding ceremony, but reluctantly agreed.

“I don’t really know what it’s going to be like, but I’m ready to do it so we can move on and finish with our wedding,” Elizabeth admits to cameras.

Elizabeth Potthast further explains her attitude in another confessional spot.

“There are so many rules that follow a baptism,” she explains. “So, you cannot wear makeup, you have to wear a headscarf, you have to be dressed in all white and this is all new to me. This is like, literally another world.”

Press play below to watch.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After, airs Sundays at 8 pm, ET, on TLC.

Stay Connected With All About The Tea: Twitter Ι Instagram Ι YouTube Ι Facebook Ι Send Us Tips