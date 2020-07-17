Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Lisa Rinna Blames Denise Richards’ Cease and Desist For A ‘Bullsh*t’ Reunion Taping! By

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast filmed the season 10 reunion on Thursday and Lisa Rinna is calling the experience “bullsh*t” — and blames “cease and desists” for the lackluster showdown.

The biggest scandal of Season 10 revolves around a lesbian affair between Denise Richards and Brandi Glanville — so naturally fans are expecting the reunion show to address the rumors.

However, Lisa Rinna took to her Instagram to reveal fans will be disappointed. “Reunion was bullsh*t today,” she wrote on Instagram Stories. “I’ve never said that in 6 years. I guess cease and desists work.”

The cease and desists Lisa Rinna is referencing was issued by Denise Richards’ attorney and sent to the entire RHOBH cast over the affair Denise had with Brandi Glanville.

After the reunion filmed, Kyle Richards shared a photo of her wild bedhead on her IG Story, with the caption “Also fresh as a daisy over here.”

Teddi Mellencamp also revealed that filming took 13 hours, and she was exhausted.

The reunion is expected to air in mid October.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Wednesday nights, at 8:00 p.m. ET, on Bravo.

