TAKING RISKS! Kenya Moore & Daughter Brooklyn Visit Dad Marc Daly In NYC During Coronavirus Pandemic!

The coronavirus pandemic is not keeping Real Housewives of Atlanta star, Kenya Moore, at home.

Kenya Moore, 49, revealed that she had jetted to New York City this week, traveling north with her young daughter, Brooklyn Daly.

Kenya Moore confirmed on Instagram that she was in the former COVID19 epicenter, on Wednesday. The Bravoleb shared a photo from her hotel — the reality mom snapped on a terrace, taking in the city skyline. “I’m always on top,” Kenya Moore captioned the snap.

Kenya Moore also shared a cute daddy/daughter pic from Brooklyn’s IG account, on Tuesday. “I take my books very seriously but this one @littleblackgirlthebook is amazing! Thank you Daddy for reading to me,” the caption read.

Throughout season 12, Marc Daly and Kenya Moore constantly fought and he seemed very annoyed with the reality starlet all the time.

Kenya Moore and Marc Daly’s cringeworthy marriage was well-documented on The Real Housewives of Atlanta and by the end of episode 16, Marc dumped the reality diva.

According to Real Housewives of Atlanta producers — the couple’s marriage was in shambles before season 12 began filming, “It only got progressively worse as we continued filming,” they noted.

They added, “It was clear in our opinion that they just didn’t get along,” they said, adding that it was “definitely uncomfortable” every time they filmed with the couple.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta is on hiatus.

