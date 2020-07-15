Little People Big World Tori Roloff GOES OFF at Mom Shamers After One Expresses ‘Concern’ About Her Son! By

Share This:

Tori Roloff is clapping back at outspoken mom shamers, who have crossed boundaries on the Little People Big World personality’s Instagram posts. Tori shares two children, Jackson, 3, and Lilah, 7 months, with Zachary Roloff, son of Matt and Amy Roloff.

“I am not responsible for teaching the world anything about dwarfism or a pandemic or any other global issue,” Tori Roloff began her pointed caption. “However, it is my privilege to have a platform where I can share information on things I find important like dwarfism or a pandemic or other global issues.”

“I did not [choose] to be in the public eye. I fell in love and I chose my husband then and I choose him every day since. This all comes along with him and our family and I feel like I’ve done a damn good job of being the best I can be.”

RELATED: ‘Little People Big World’ Stars Zach & Tori Roloff Open Up About Their Baby’s Dwarfism!

“I don’t owe you anything. You don’t own me. You can’t manipulate me. This is my Instagram and I can choose what I want to share,” Tori Roloff added. “If this doesn’t sit well with you … I’m sorry. It’s not my job to change your mind.”

It appears that Tori Roloff’s biting retort stems from a previous post, where followers sounded off on a family photo, snapped on the 4th of July. Zach and Tori’s children have been diagnosed with achondroplasia, the most common form of dwarfism, which can cause bowing of the legs as the child grows.

Tori Roloff received lots of uninvited feedback about Jackson’s legs in the comment section of the adorable family pic.

“Great pic … I can’t help to [sic] notice Jackson’s legs. They look like [they] are curving even more [sad face emoji]. Is he in pain? Is there a way to correct while he is young? Just asking out of concern,” one fan wrote.

“Happy fourth!!!! I’m sorry if this is a stupid question but … does [sic] Jackson’s legs cause him pain since they bow out so much?” another asked.

“I’ve just been noticing lately that little Jackson seems to be walking on the side of one foot and wondering if he’ll be needing some corrective intervention,” another follower commented.

“He’s actually popping his hip here with some sass. It exaggerates the bowing. He is in no pain [what] so ever,” Tori responded.

Zach Roloff, who also has achondroplasia, spoke out about the couple’s commitment to raising their children independent and self sufficient, through expected challenges.

“You have to encourage a dwarf child a little more because it will take them five steps to do what others can do in two,” Zach said during an episode of LPBW. “But I knew, dwarf or not, I was going to parent my child with the mentality that not everyone gets a trophy. You have to earn it.”

Stay Connected With All About The Tea: Twitter Ι Instagram Ι YouTube Ι Facebook Ι Send Us Tips