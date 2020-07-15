Real Housewives of Atlanta Former ‘RHOA’ Star Shereé Whitfield Has Tested Positive For Coronavirus! By

Former Real Housewives of Atlanta star, Sheree Whitfield, revealed on social media Tuesday that she had tested positive for coronavirus. Sheree reached out to thank her Instagram followers, after being “MIA” for a few days.

“I tested positive for COVID-19, so I’ve kind of just really been at home self-quarantining for the past week and a half,” Sheree Whitfield shared. “I just want you guys to know that it is no joke. I’m feeling much better today, thank you to everybody who knew they had not heard from me and reached out… I just have been out of it.”

The reality vet promised to share more about her experience in a later post.

Real Housewives of Potomac star, Gizelle Bryant, offered her support in the comment section writing, “Glad you’re feeling better!”

Sheree Whitfield joins other Bravo personalities who have either tested positive for COVID19 or for the antibodies to the virus — including Bravo bigwig, Andy Cohen, Real Housewives of New Jersey star, Jennifer Aydin, and New York star, Ramona Singer.

