NeNe Leakes Prayed For Naya Rivera’s Safe Return Hours Before Body Was Found!

NeNe Leakes took to Instagram to share that she was praying for the safe return of her Glee co-star, Naya Rivera, hours before her body was discovered in Lake Piru.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star addressed the disturbing disappearance of the 33-year-old actress after fans flooded her posts, asking why she had not spoken out about the missing mom.

Naya Rivera vanished on July 8 while out on the California lake with her four-year-old son. After five days of searching, the Ventura Sheriff’s Office identified Naya Rivera, after a body was discovered, on Monday, July 13. Authorities confirmed that an autopsy would be conducted, to determine the cause of her death.

NeNe Leakes and Naya Rivera worked together on Glee, during the reality star’s stint on the popular show. NeNe shared on Instagram that she had been praying for Rivera’s safe return, only hours before her body was found.

NeNe posted an old clip of the duo meeting up for dinner, captioning the share, “So many of you have asked me to post about Naya or why haven’t i posted about Naya! I don’t know what to say!”

NeNe Leakes described the disappearance and search as “unreal to me and just devastating,” adding, “I know her family is feeling overwhelmed and helpless. We are all praying this nightmare goes away!”

“We trust you Lord Jesus. Please bring Naya home safe 🙏🏾 ,” NeNe continued, adding the hashtag “#praying.”

NeNe Leakes reacted to Monday’s sad news, posting a series of photos on Instagram.

“I was praying for a miracle! I wanted you to come home to your baby so bad. This hurts! I will hold the memories close to my heart and remember the good times, the laughs and the way we would cut up on set. Those were fun times! Please pray for Naya’s family🙏🏾ripnayarivera,” the RHOA star captioned the post, adding hashtags — #lifeisshort #bigsis.

