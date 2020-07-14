Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Kyle Richards FINALLY Admits She Was Not Supportive of Sister Kim Richards’ Struggle With Alcoholism! By

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills featured the return of Bravo veteran, Kim Richards, last week — the show chronicling Kim’s breast implant correction surgery, in a series of scenes filmed with her sister, Kyle Richards.

Kyle Richards opened up about where their relationship stands today on a new Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show, and explained how the reality series helped the duo to understand each other, and achieve peace.

“My relationship with my sister Kim has really been like, you know…Over these ten years that you guys have been privy to our relationship, has literally done this for ten years,” Kyle Richards said, motioning a rollercoaster ride.

Fans know that the sibling relationship imploded at the end of Season 1, when Kyle exposed Kim’s alcoholism on camera. Kim fired back, accusing Kyle Richards of “stealing” her “goddamn house.” Kyle and Kim jumped between friendship and estrangement over several seasons — much of the discord connected to Kim’s addiction issues.

By the end of Season 5, the sisters were not on speaking terms, but their relationship had bounced back by Season 7. Through it all, Kyle has maintained that the accountability that comes with being in the RHOBH spotlight has helped her sister. Kyle now believes that her time on the show has changed her own perspective on how she has related to Kim’s struggle.

“Being on this show has been like a therapy session, honestly,” the Bravo original added. “Like Season 1 when we had our big blow-up, I used to feel like, ‘We’re a victim to her alcoholism.’ [When] she would do things and act out, I felt hurt or I felt…And then, you know, when people got angry with me, it changed my thinking. And it opened my eyes. And doing a show like that, you’ll learn things about yourself and grow from them. For that, I’m very grateful.”

“We’ve come a long way and I understand my sister a lot more. I think that she understands me a lot more. We’re at a place, we don’t argue. I feel like we’ve worked through the majority of our stuff,” Kyle Richards concluded.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Wednesday nights, at 8:00 p.m. ET, on Bravo.

