Farrah Abraham Issues Statement After Hitting Daughter In The Face!

Farrah Abraham is telling her side of the story after a bizarre video surfaced of the former Teen Mom star seemingly hitting her preteen daughter, Sophia, in the face.

Farrah Abraham’s latest social media platform is TikTok — the app where she shares family updates and general silliness — but a recent post invited a firestorm of criticism from her followers.

The clip shows Farrah and Sophia, 11, sitting in the car when Farrah abruptly smacks her purse in her daughter’s face. She then sticks a puppy, a breadstick and an apparent vibrator — boxed and ready to mail — in Sophia’s face.

Farrah Abraham noted that “no kids are dogs were harmed in the making of this tiktok,” but that didn’t stop her fans from sounding off. Most blasted the former MTV star for exposing her daughter to a vibrator, and for being an all-round trashy mom.

The former reality diva defended herself, speaking to US Weekly about the controversial vid.

“That was an online trend … about doing quirky things and hitting people in the face with [stuff],” Farrah told the outlet.

“I don’t really feel like I can be shamed when I protect my child,” Farrah explained. “I educate my daughter. We have so much fun on TikTok. … I think I’m doing pretty great.”

Farrah Abraham added that she can handle the “mom shame” and explained how her daughter has been affected by life in the spotlight.

“I really think Sophia has learned about cyberbullying at a very early age, so she’s already ahead of being traumatized or being affected or being depressed about those things which many other kids get affected by,” Farrah shared. “I leave up, and I do not block the negativity. I let it be known and be shown.”

