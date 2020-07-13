Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Lisa Rinna Mocks Lisa Vanderpump Over Villa Blanca Closing! By

Lisa Rinna’s sprint back to Kyle Richards’ barbecue has become a popular visual — and the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star hasn’t been shy about throwing in with viewer vitriol aimed at her former co-star, Lisa Vanderpump.

Lisa Rinna trolled her ex cast-mate in a recent Instagram blast, reposting an original meme from a Bravo fan account. The meme slapped a photoshopped image of Rinna’s RHOBH run on a photo of Vanderpump’s recently shuttered eatery, Villa Blanca. “She just keeps running 😂” Rinna snarked over the post.

Lisa Rinna has been scoring social media milage from the green blur footage, captured after a tense interaction with co-star, Denise Richards and her husband, Aaron Phypers.

Lisa Rinna and Vanderpump have a messy Bravo history, and fans have noticed that Rinna has been rocking lots of pink this season — the signature favorite color of the ousted Bravoleb.

Rinna also sounded off on a Page Six comment promoting actress, Sarah Paulson’s claim that Vanderpump was “was not that nice,” after doubling down on her stance during a recent episode of “Watch What Happens Live.”

Lisa Rinna was slammed in the comment section for cosigning Paulson’s Vander-shade — but fans are seldom surprised by the reality star’s never-ending hustle for attention.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 9 pm, ET, on Bravo.

