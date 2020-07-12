90 Day Fiance ’90 Day Fiance’ Brittany GOES OFF On Yazan After Refusing To Honor His Muslim Culture! By

The culture clash between Brittany Banks and Yazan Abo Horira is amping up on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way.

In a sneak peek preview clip of Monday’s episode, the couple gets into a heated argument, only moments after moving past their airport blowout.

Brittany Banks’ fiancé, Yazan Abo Horira, greeted her with flowers after she traveled from Florida to Jordan to start their life together, but things went sideways after Brittany hugged members of the TLC show’s crew and Yazan discovered that she had a container of alcohol in her purse. Viewers watched Yazan melt down and begin cursing at producers and his future wife in the airport parking lot— the chaos clarified by TLC captions.

The sneak peek preview reveals what happened next.

“If I decide to hug another American because that’s our custom, then that’s what I’m gonna do,” Brittany Banks says.

“That…it’s is so wrong,” Yazan responds. “You want me to say to you ‘It’s ok. Go hug that man?’ I can’t do it.”

Brittany reminds Yazan that she’s a “person” and a “human being,” not a “kid” or an “object.”

“You don’t love me, because you don’t want me to be myself,” Brittany declares.

Watch 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, Monday nights, at 9:00 p.m. ET, on TLC.

