Real Housewives of Orange County 'RHOC' David Beador Expecting Baby At 55 With Fiancé Lesley Cook!

Shannon Beador’s ex-husband, David Beador, is expecting a baby with fiancée, Lesley Cook.

Rumors began circulating Wednesday after Real Housewives of Orange County fans noticed Lesley Cook added the pregnant emoji to her Instagram bio.

Lesley Cook, 37, also gave another clue with an Instagram story she posted of a bun along with the caption, “you’re just a small bump.”

David Beador,55, who is already a father to three daughters with ex-wife, Shannon Beador. As for Lesley, she has two children from a previous relationship.

On Thursday morning, Lesley Cook confirmed the baby news when posting a video of her daughter learning she’s going to be a big sister. “You’re going to be a big sister. Are you excited?” Lesley asked. “Show me how excited you are.”

A source tells E! News that Shannon Beador was shocked by the baby news.

“Shannon was very shocked when she heard the news about David,” a source shared with E! News. “The girls are excited that their dad is happy, but it’s still very fresh to them. The girls still have a great relationship with their dad, but it was a huge surprise to them.”

David and Lesley announced their engagement in January 2020 — just nine months after his messy divorce was finalized from Shannon Beador.

David Beador, 55, and Shannon Beador announced their separation in October 2017 after 17 years of marriage. Shannon caught David cheating during Season 10 of The Real Housewives of Orange County — and filed for divorce in December 2017.

The exes tried to make their relationship work through therapy and by renewing their vows, but they ultimately split. “After much thought and careful consideration, David and I have made the difficult decision to separate,” the Real Housewives of Orange County star told at the time. “We remain partners in parenthood and are committed to raising our three daughters. This is not the future we envisioned, and we kindly ask for privacy, especially for our children, during this transitional period.”

