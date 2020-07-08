Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Kendra Wilkinson Joins Mauricio Umansky’s Real Estate Firm Despite Massive Layoffs After He Received Millions In Government Loans! By

Kendra Wilkinson took to Instagram to announce that she is officially a real estate agent and will work under Kyle Richards husband’s company, The Agency.

Kendra Wilkinson posted a story of the welcome message Kyle Richards’ husband, Mauricio Umansky, left on her photo. In the post, she referred to him as her new boss.

On June 24, the reality star shared that she had passed the California real estate exam. “What I’ve been working on during quarantine finally paid off by passing my California real estate exam on the first try. Kids n couple friends rooting for me!!! Was so nervous i couldn’t even sleep one minute but I did it and now I can breathe and celebrate my hard work.”

Kendra Wilkinson joins The Agency at an ambiguous time. As previously reported, Mauricio Umansky’s real estate firm received a $2-$5 million Paycheck Protection Program loan in April to save 104 jobs. However, The Agency was forced to lay off workers, despite the government boost.

Now that Kendra Wilkinson has joined The Agency, maybe she will appear on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

