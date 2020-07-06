Real Housewives of Atlanta PHOTOS: Kandi Burruss’ Daughter Blaze Tucker Makes Weird Faces Like Her Mama! By

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss and her newborn, Blaze Tucker, have a lot in common!

Kandi Burruss recently shared that her 7-months-old daughter often makes funny faces just like her mama. “The face I was making when @blazetucker was waking up at 7 am on a Saturday…My baby makes all the funny faces just like me. Caption what she’s thinking!”

Fans of the reality TV star could not hold back their admiration for the gorgeous little princess. A lot of them posted laughing emoji faces to tell that Blaze was indeed a hilarious baby with her funny faces.

See more photos of the adorable Blaze Tucker below.

