PHOTOS: Kandi Burruss’ Daughter Blaze Tucker Makes Weird Faces Like Her Mama!
Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss and her newborn, Blaze Tucker, have a lot in common!
Kandi Burruss recently shared that her 7-months-old daughter often makes funny faces just like her mama. “The face I was making when @blazetucker was waking up at 7 am on a Saturday…My baby makes all the funny faces just like me. Caption what she’s thinking!”
Fans of the reality TV star could not hold back their admiration for the gorgeous little princess. A lot of them posted laughing emoji faces to tell that Blaze was indeed a hilarious baby with her funny faces.
See more photos of the adorable Blaze Tucker below.
