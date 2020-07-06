Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Denise Richards Addresses Brandi Glanville Rumors After Kissing Photo Surfaces! By

Share This:

Denise Richards is weighing in on how she feels about her bumpy ride on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, as the show kicks back into high gear this week.

Fans know that the Season 10 narrative is leading up to the cast confronting Denise Richards over her alleged affair with Brandi Glanville, and that the RHOBH alum has been fanning the social media flames for months. News of the relationship broke in January, after the Daily Mail reported that the duo was involved for months, starting in early 2019. Denise’s rep immediately denied the affair.

The report claimed that Denise had told Brandi that her marriage to Aaron Phypers was an open one, which turned out to be false. Phypers was reportedly “hurt” by the news of the rumored affair, and recent rumblings allege that the couple’s marriage is on the brink of collapse.

Brandi Glanville continues to amp her narrative, most recently sharing a kiss pic of herself and the “Wild Things” actress.

Denise Richards will appear on “The Talk” this week and in a preview clip, tells fans to stay tuned.

“I love for things to play out on television instead of social media, but the stuff that’s been out there, I have been through it in the media with different claims being made, so for me, personally, this is like kindergarten,” Denise Richards says. “I’m like, well, whatever. We’ll just let it play out on the show, it is what it is.”

When asked about why she thinks Brandi has been so outspoken about her claim, Denise commented that she couldn’t “speak for anyone else.”

Denise Richards was also asked if she ultimately regretted taking the RHOBH gig.

“No, actually. My first season, I loved filming with the women. I had a great time getting to know them,” Denise explained. “We are very blessed and very lucky being on this show and part of it that we get to go on fancy dinners and wonderful trips, we’re so lucky to be able to do that. A lot of the viewers live vicariously through us. I think that’s why women love watching the show.”

“I don’t regret it. People are always going to say stuff, and I know my truth, my husband does, it is what it is,” she continued. “Like I said, I’ve had so much stuff said over the years about me and my family. This is like nothing compared to the things that have been said about me.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Wednesday nights at 9 pm, ET, on Bravo.

Stay Connected With All About The Tea: Twitter Ι Instagram Ι YouTube Ι Facebook Ι Send Us Tips