Real Housewives of New York Ramona Singer Backlash From 'RHONY' Costars Intensifies As Luann & Dorinda Shade Her On Social Media!

Ramona Singer is being dissed by three of her Real Housewives of New York City cast mates, after revealing that she had tested positive for Covid-19 antibodies.

Ramona Singer, 63, announced this week that she and her daughter, Avery, tested positive for coronavirus antibodies, after quarantining in Florida. Ramona explained that she experienced mild symptoms in February but wasn’t tested until recently, blaming a lack of available testing and a recent Lyme disease diagnosis for the delay.

“I had no energy. I just wanted to stay in bed all day. I felt very tired, and I also had severe headaches,” Ramona told the outlet.

Real Housewives of New York City rookie, Leah McSweeney, had been thrashing her co-star on social media before the report, taking issue with Ramona’s travel between New York and Florida, amid the pandemic.

“I am so disgusted by some of my cast mates and their families who spent the entire fucking quarantine in Florida living it up. … showing everyone how they are living it up. Then, Florida of course there is a surge, they come back to New York, and are out like nothing, not quarantining, not taking this shit seriously. And basically, laughing in all of our faces,” Leah said.

“Fuck you guys, how fucked up is it to think you can come back and reap the benefits of our hard work and possibly spread fucking Covid. that is despicable,” Leah added.

Dorinda Medley and Luann de Lesseps threw shade at Ramona after the report, posting cryptic comments on a corresponding Instagram post shared by Page Six.

The cast knock-down comes on the heels of Leah claiming in a recent podcast interview that Ramona tried to get her fired from the long running reality series.

The Real Housewives of New York City airs on Thursday nights, at 9 pm, ET, on Bravo.

