Ramona Singer & Daughter Avery Tested Positive for Coronavirus!

Ramona Singer has revealed that she and her daughter, Avery Singer, have tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies.

“We both found out we have the antibodies, so we donated our plasma,” Ramona Singer told People.

Real Housewives of New York City star explained that she felt mild symptoms in February, but her recent Lyme disease diagnosis and lack of widespread testing prevented her from getting tested for the virus.

“I had no energy,” the reality star recalled. “I just wanted to stay in bed all day. I felt very tired, and I also had severe headaches.”

Positive antibody results indicate that an individual has been exposed to the virus. The CDC has warned against the accuracy of the currently available antibody test and has stated that the results should not be used to determine immunity.

In early March, Ramona Singer and Avery Singer, 24, joined Ramona’s ex, Mario Singer in Boca Raton, Florida to quarantine as a family, but it wasn’t long before Avery began to feel ill.

“She just thought maybe she had a cold or a sinus infection, because she wasn’t able to taste food and she lost her sense of smell,” Ramona explained. “We kept her quarantined in a separate part of the home because, not realizing I had already been sick, I was afraid my Lyme disease had weakened my immune system and I would be more vulnerable to catching an illness.”

Ramona Singer revealed that they all decided to undergo antibody testing, in May.

“We all got tested. Avery and I both tested positive, but Mario was negative,” Ramona said. “We are all so lucky that we have our health.”

Ramona Singer added that her Lyme symptoms have disappeared, and credited exercise, a clean diet and staying connected to her doctor for her good health.

“I’m so focused on my health,” she said. “I have such a strong immune system that my body fought it off. I’m very blessed.”

Ramona Singer assured readers that she took every safety precaution, after being cleared by her doctor to fly from Florida to her home in the Hamptons. Rookie Housewife, Leah McSweeney, recently called out her co-star’s decision to travel, prompting many fan side-eyes.

“When I was on the plane, I wore a mask the whole time, I wore gloves the whole time, and I was washing down everything,” Ramona explained. “I was — and continue to be — extremely socially responsible.”

Ramona added that quarantining as a family in Florida brought them closer together.

“It was so special,” Ramona reflected. “The memories that Avery Singer is going to walk away with is just beyond. I made a dinner for our last night together, and she made a toast and she hugged her daddy. She just said this was the best experience. She said, ‘Even though this was a bad situation for the country and the world, this was the most positive experience I could ever have.’”

“We made lemonade out of lemons, I have to say,” she added. “We really did.”

The Real Housewives of New York City returns on Thursday July 2, at 9 pm, ET, on Bravo.

