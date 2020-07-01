Vanderpump Rules ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Katie Maloney-Schwartz Slams Missouri Couple Who Pulled AR-15 On Protesters! By

Vanderpump Rules star, Katie Maloney-Schwartz, has been a vocal supporter of the Black Lives Matter movement, and recently addressed the white couple who made headlines over the weekend, for pulling an AR-15 rifle and a handgun on protestors walking past their St. Louis mansion.

Mark and Patricia McCloskey were dubbed “Ken and Karen,” after they were filmed confronting some protestors, who were headed toward the mayor’s residence to demonstrate against police brutality.

Press play to watch.

The Vanderpump Rules star sounded off on the couple’s actions on her Instagram stories, after the video went viral. Katie shared a pic from social activist, Shaun King, adding her own “WTF” commentary over an image of Patricia McCloskey. Katie has been outspoken in her support for the BLM cause ever since her co-stars, Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute, were fired from the Bravo show after being busted for trying to pin former cast-mate, Faith Stowers, with a crime that she didn’t commit.

Katie Maloney-Schwartz also received kudos from fans for previously speaking out against Jax Taylor, after he enlisted fake cops to “arrest” Tom Sandoval, as a revenge prank. Fans revisited the incident in defense the reality star, after she tweeted about Breonna Taylor.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.

