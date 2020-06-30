Real Housewives of New York ‘RHONY’ Removes Tinsley Mortimer from Opening Credits and Debuts New Cast Taglines! By

The Real Housewives of New York City returns this week but will do so without Tinsley Mortimer.

Bravo has debuted updated taglines for the cast, removing Tinsley Mortimer from the lineup.

“Like a mint in my mouth, I can be a bit fresh,” Dorinda Medley, 55, says in the opening, before it shifts to Sonja Morgan’s new zinger— “I’m no one’s arm candy, I’m the whole bowl of sugar.”

“So what if I’m self involved — who else should I be involved with?” Ramona Singer, 63, quips.

“I’ll say sorry for what I’ve done, but never for who I am,” adds rookie Bravoleb, Leah McSweeney, 37.

Luann de Lesseps, 55, brings it on home by snarking, “I rise above the drama — and won’t settle for the lower level”—referencing her dissed stint in the basement of Ramona’s Hamptons home, earlier this season.

Tinsley Mortimer, 44, turned in her apple before the show went on hiatus, and waved good bye to fans on Instagram, on June 11.

“Thank you from the bottom of my heart to all my fans and friends who supported me and are happy for my fairy tale ending,” Tinsley captioned a photo/video share. “Without #RHONY, I would never have met my prince charming, Scott. Being a Housewife 🍎 was such a fun experience, and I thank @bravoandy and all the wonderful people at Shed Media and @bravotv.”

“I love you all so much!!! 💖 #chicago #couponking @couponcabin #fairytale #legend 🥊 #happyending 💃🏰👸❤️💍🙏” Tinsley concluded.

Sonja Morgan chimed in on the post writing, “And without me you wouldn’t have met. So happy for you girl. 💞 You got the fairytale. Moved to NYC to live with a true girlfriend who was there for you with open arms 🙋‍♀️I got you on #rhony and my co star Introduced you to Scott the man 💓💓💓 May all your dreams come true. I’m always here 😘.”

Fans know that Tinsley Mortimer and Scott Kluth’s romance has been an up and down one since the duo connected on a blind date, in February 2017. Tinsley announced her move from NYC to Chicago on the most recent episode of the show. Tinsley and Scott became engaged in November, and are currently planning their wedding.

The Real Housewives of New York City airs on Thursdays at 9 pm, ET, on Bravo.

