Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Photo of Brandi Glanville Kissing Denise Richards on the Lips Surface!

The drama between Denise Richards and Brandi Glanville is heating up — and once again Brandi is stirring the pot in their lesbian affair saga.

Brandi Glanville, 47, fueled the affair rumors Saturday night by posting a photo kissing Denise Richards, 49, intimately.

As Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans know, Bravo has been building to the exposure of the affair between Denise and Brandi, and that the drama will unfold in upcoming episodes.

Brandi Glanville will pop onto the RHOBH scene as a “friend” but her drama with Denise will take over season 10 and all hell will break loose.

Brandi Glanville’s latest receipt follows a recent appearance on The Rumour Mill podcast, where she discussed the drama.

“It’s gonna take a left real quick,” she said on The Rumour Mill podcast. “I’m honestly nervous just because you never know what they’re gonna show and I did say a couple [of] really stupid things. I’m not in any hurry to see that part.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 10 resumes on July 8, on Bravo.

