Real Housewives of Orange County Kelly Dodd & Boyfriend Rick Leventhal Accused of ‘Race Baiting’ By

Share This:

Kelly Dodd was dragged on Twitter after the Real Housewives of Orange County star promoted a Fox News segment featuring BET founder, Robert Johnson, led by her correspondent beau, Rick Leventhal. “This prominent businessman is going to be in @RickLeventhal piece tonight @11pm,” Kelly tweeted on Wednesday.

Fans sounded off on the post, with many reminding Kelly Dodd of her own controversial comments amid the nationwide racial unrest. Accusations of “race baiting” were also fired at Kelly’s fiance.

Kelly Dodd has been under fire for months for spouting dicey coronavirus commentary, and was forced to revisit her past when racially insensitive comments captured by TMZ resurfaced.

Press play below to watch.

Kelly Dodd stated that she didn’t “like” or “know any black guys” during a night out in 2016, but later apologized, via a released statement.

Real Housewives of Orange County production picks up in July.

Stay Connected With All About The Tea: Twitter Ι Instagram Ι YouTube Ι Facebook Ι Send Us Tips