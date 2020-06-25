Vanderpump Rules ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Tom Sandoval Breaks His Silence On Stassi Schroeder & Kristen Doute Firings! By

Tom Sandoval is breaking his silence in the wake of the firings of his Vanderpump Rules costars, Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute.

Tom Sandoval weighed in on the cast shakeup to KMOV4 in his hometown of St. Louis, Mo.

“It’s crazy, it definitely changes things and honestly we’re just going to have to wait and see what happens,” Tom Sandoval told the host, during his hometown visit.

The reality bartender said that he wants to raise racial equality awareness, amid the nationwide unrest.

“I’m thinking, you know, I’m a famous bartender. I can at least use my platform, my social media following to just drive awareness, visibility to these places,” Tom Sandoval said.

Former VPR star, Faith Stowers claimed that in 2018, Schroeder and Doute tried to pin her with a crime that she didn’t commit. Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni were also sacked, after racially insensitive tweets resurfaced.

Andy Cohen called the dismissals the “right decision.”

“I will say this about what happened. I absolutely support Bravo’s decision, I think it was the right decision,” Cohen told listeners on his SiriusXM radio show, earlier this month. “And I want to remind people because I’ve been getting so many tweets and messages and whatever about ‘Vanderpump Rules’ and about ‘Southern Charm‘ and other shows.”

“I am not, I don’t — I feel like I remind people this all the time – I’m not in charge of programming at Bravo anymore,” Cohen clarified. “I am not an executive producer of ‘Vanderpump Rules.’ I don’t have anything to do with the show except I love it and that I host the reunions.”

Fans have been clamoring for Bravo to take action against multiple reality stars, and have called for the cancellation of Vanderpump Rules.

