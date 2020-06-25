Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Lisa Rinna Calls Out ‘Karens’ For Complaining To QVC About Her ‘Black Lives Matter’ Support! By

Avigail Landreneau Avigail is an Entertainment blogger at All About The Tea, who specializes in The Real Housewives of Atlanta and The Real Housewives of Potomac. Avigail has a background in marketing. She's a Brooklynite living in the Bahamas, with a passion for travel, writing, reality TV watching, pop culture and spoken word.

Share This:

Lisa Rinna is facing backlash from QVC customers over her comments regarding systematic injustice amid the country’s civil unrest.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star took to Instagram Stories on Wednesday to blasts “Karens” for trying to muzzle her political views. She claims they have ‘bombarded QVC begging them to fire’ her and ‘saying they will no longer buy my clothes.’ She wrote in a statement.

The complaints echoed through the halls of QVC and prompted the soap actress to vent her frustrations in a now-deleted posts — where she calls out Karens (an urban term used to describe racist white women) for trying to hinder her income. She wrote, “I am sad to report. It would now seem I can’t use my platform to inform or question or say how I feel politically because the Karen’s have bombarded QVC begging them to fire me and saying they will no longer buy my clothes. It is a shame that I must be muzzled in order to support my family but that is just what it is.”

Lisa Rinna, 56, ended her statement by reminding her Instagram followers, “Remember you know how I feel. Use your voice and vote.”

In a second now-deleted post to her Instagram Stories, Lisa Rinna wrote, ‘I will be on the right side of history.” Adding, she believes “in the end THAT IS WHAT MATTERS MOST.

Lisa Rinna is always at the center of controversy. Recently, fans slammed the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star for dragging Denise Richards’ children into adult cast convos.

“Do you talk about the hookers around your kids? About the hookers that Charlie brings around?” Lisa Rinna asked Denise during an episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. “Because you’ve been quite free with us.”

Share your thoughts on Lisa Rinna’s QVC drama. Sound off in the comments below!

Watch The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Wednesday nights at 9:00 p.m. ET, on Bravo.

Stay Connected With All About The Tea: Twitter Ι Instagram Ι YouTube Ι Facebook Ι Send Us Tips