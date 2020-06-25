Teen Mom ‘Teen Mom 2’ Kailyn Lowry Exposes Baby Daddy Chris Lopez & Briana DeJesus Hook Up! By

Teen Mom 2 personalities,Briana DeJesus and Kailyn Lowry are mixing it up on social media—over a guy. Fans know that Briana had a relationship with Kailyn’s ex-hubby, Javi Marroquin, and the TM2 star is now being accused of going after Kailyn’s third/current baby daddy, Chris Lopez.

The drama unfolded on Father’s Day Instagram post, shared on a Teen Mom fan account. The account reposted one of Briana’s photo captioned with a snarky Father’s Day message that read — “Happy Father’s Day to the single mothers out there who play both roles.”

Kailyn Lowry, 28, appeared to insert herself in Briana’s baby daddy shade — tagging her daughter’s father, Devoin Austin, in her own Father’s Day wish.

Briana DeJesus, 26, sounded off to Champion Daily, commenting, “…a Teen Mom fan account posted my repost and of course Kail had to be Kail and go commenting ‘Happy Father’s Day Devoin’ and tag him,” the MTV mom began. “Girl, for someone that says you don’t want anything to do with me, you certainly seem to want to play the game. So you wanna play? Let’s play.”

“You have THREE baby Daddies…one of whom took an INTEREST IN ME while he was still DOING YOU and his current baby Mama,” Briana said, referring to her romance with Javi. “WE BOTH GOT PLAYED. Stop acting like the victim at this point and give it a rest.”

Briana DeJesus assured Kailyn that she wasn’t interested in Javi — before firing off an accusation about her current baby daddy, Chris Lopez.

“Don’t you have better things to worry about then inserting yourself into drama with one of my children’s fathers? Aren’t you knocked up again from the man you said beat you in leaked DM’s?” Briana jabbed.

Briana DeJesus addressed the IG rumor that she had been sliding in to Lopez’s DMs in recent days.

“And while we’re talking about that man- I have not EVER ‘slid into his DM’s,’” Briana said. “I saw a fan say that I had and you responded to ask Chris and tagged him.”

“I DO NOT WANT YOUR MEN,” Briana emphatically stated. “Javi was a mistake but it’s in the past. I’m not stalking your life, I want no part of the men in your life, and I don’t want or seek out drama with you. There’s REAL LIFE problems going on in the world like a pandemic and Black Lives Matter… but it seems you want to continue to throw shade and daggers and start drama.”

“CHRIS IS ALL YOURS. I have never talked to him, don’t intend to talk to him, and am over you trying to suggest I go after your men,” Briana added.

Briana DeJesus wished Kailyn Lowry, who is pregnant with her fourth child, a happy delivery adding — “Take care, now, Kail… until the next dramatic thing I’m sure I’ll have to address soon.”

Kailyn Lowry’s ex Chris Lopez seemingly fired back after she accused him of exchanging DMs with Briana. He shared a quote on his Instagram Story about spending time alone.

“I’m a popular loner,” read the image shared by Chris, 26, on Wednesday, June 24. “I know a lot of people and a lot of people know me, but my circle [is] small, and I’m usually by myself.” On Instagram, Chris underlined the words “I’m usually by myself” in red.

Teen Mom 2’s return date has not been announced.

