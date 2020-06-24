Real Housewives of Beverly Hills ‘RHOBH’ Star Dorit Kemsley Slammed Over ‘New Face’ By

Dorit Kemsley debuted a new sculpted look on Instagram this week, stunning many of her followers.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star announced a partnership with K-Swiss on the platform — modeling the company’s Pride Month themed kicks — but many fans couldn’t get past the reality star’s new face.

“Join me and @kSwiss in supporting #LGBTQPRIDE with ALL,” Dorit captioned the sneaker snaps. “NOH8 a representation of the positive message taken with every bold step. I wear these sneakers in recognition of the impact the LGBTQ people have had in this world.”

Dorit Kemsley added that the brand will be “donating a portion of sales directly to the NOH8 Campaign as they continue their mission to promote LGBTQ marriage, gender, and human equality,” which prompted online applause from RHOBH co-stars, Erika Jayne, Lisa Rinna, and Sutton Stracke.

Not all of the feedback was positive, with many fans demanding answers about the alleged surgical shocker.

“New face, who dis?” one user snarked.

Lol who is this? Because it sure isn’t Dorit 🤔,” one follower wrote.

“Who are you and what have you done with Dorit 😱,” another fan asked.

“This isn’t Dorit is it?” a user commented.

“I still can’t figure out what you did to change your features,” another wondered.

The sneakers were a hit — but played second fiddle to Dorit Kemsley’s facial debut. The RHOBH star has not responded to the extraneous fan feedback.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills will return on July 8th.

