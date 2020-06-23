Sister Wives ‘Sister Wives’ Kody Brown IGNORED By His 4 Wives & 18 Kids On Father’s Day! By

Share This:

Kody Brown didn’t feel the Father’s Day love from his Sister Wives family, despite basking in patriarchal praise in the past.

Janelle Brown, Christine Brown and Robyn Brown all gushed over their polygamous hubby in 2015 — but that was before Kody relocated the massive clan from Las Vegas to Flagstaff Arizona.

“Happy Father’s Day! You will always be a hero in my book because of your love and devotion to all of our 18 children,” Robyn wrote.

“Happy Fathers Day….Honestly, all our children are blessed to have you as their dad,” Christine Brown chimed in, on Twitter.

“Happy Father’s Day…What an amazing engaged father you are! It says something when the older kids still seek your counsel,” Janelle tweeted, in 2015.

Father’s Day Sunday came and went—without a social media peep from Kody’s four wives.

Meri Brown honored her own father with a heartfelt Instagram post.

Kody Brown’s daughter, Madison Brush, celebrated her hubby, Caleb Brush, with a cute IG share. “Happy Father’s Day to the man who makes our beautiful life possible,” the mom of two captioned the sweet post.

Kody Brown has eighteen children to proudly sing his praises — but fans only heard crickets coming from the TLC dad’s mega brood.

Sister Wives is currently filming for the upcoming season.

Stay Connected With All About The Tea: Twitter Ι Instagram Ι YouTube Ι Facebook Ι Send Us Tips