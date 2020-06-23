Real Housewives of New Jersey Joe Giudice Claps Back at Hater Saying His Daughters Will ‘End Up on the Pole’ By

Joe Giudice clapped back after an Instagram user snarked that the daughters he shares with Teresa Giudice would land as pole dancers.

“Happy Fathers Day @joe.giudice The girls miss you today & everyday!” Teresa captioned the throwback family pic.

“Failed father, two of the four will end up on the pole no doubt,” the IG troll remarked, on Teresa’s Sunday tribute.

Joe and Teresa Giudice share four daughters — Gia, 19, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 14, and Audriana, 10.

Joe Giudice fired back writing —“Please remove yourself off Teresa[’s] page! Although, Pole dancing is [a] respectful job! My girls have chosen different career paths momma @twresagiudice got it under control!! We going for 4/4 success on point!”

Joe Giudice and Teresa Giudice tied the knot in 1999, and had their first child two years later. In December 2019, the reality TV couple decided to divorce after twenty years of marriage. Joe was deported from the U.S. to Italy after after serving time in federal prison for multiple counts of fraud.

“Teresa and Joe talked about their future when she and the girls were in Italy [visiting in November 2019] and decided it was best for them to separate,” a source told Us Weekly at the time. “Neither of them wanted to be in a long-distance relationship. Joe has been dating in Italy, Teresa is busy taking care of their girls right now. They harbor no ill will toward each other and will continue to coparent their kids.”

Joe opened up about life without his daughters in March, after spending the holidays with the girls, in Italy.

“My mistake has caused me literally not to touch my daughters everyday,” Joe wrote on Instagram. “This terrible feeling continues as tears stream down my face knowing I can’t see you. My promise to you dad and my girls I will never make the same mistake again. I must accept my flaws and forgive myself to go forward.”

Real Housewives of New Jersey production will resume in July.

