‘RHOBH’ Star Kyle Richards Blasted For ‘Tone-Deaf’ Escaping Reality Pic!

Kyle Richards is being slammed, after the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star posted an ill-timed throwback on Instagram, on Wednesday, June 17. Trolls are slicing and dicing the Bravoleb’s share, amid the nationwide unrest and ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The reality star’s caption invited the most backlash.

Kyle Richards, rocking a crocheted one piece, wrote “I miss escaping from reality…” the RHOBH star adding the hashtags, “Greece,” and “RHOBH.”

Followers blasted Kyle Richards’ luxury share, prompting the reality star to clap back with a “not at all” when someone labeled her “tone deaf.”

“Big time tone deaf. REALITY hit her precious world and she now needs an escape,” one follower fired.

“When someone as wealthy and privileged as yourself posts, at a time like this, that you want to escape reality… it really just misses the mark. I hope you’ll consider this,” another commented.

“For most of us it is as not many of us can afford designer clothes, fancy cars etc In our world it’s a struggle most weeks to pay our bills plus put food on the table and we don’t have that luxury of escaping on holidays. So yes your life is a permanent escape from reality,” another user said.

Several commenters advised Kyle Richards to keep her comments sensitive, or face the consequences.

“You should think before you post if you want to keep your job,” one person commented.

“Tone deaf post isn’t a good idea right now,” added another.

Five Bravo personalities accused of racially insensitive behaviors have been dismissed— four from Vanderpump Rules, and one from Below Deck Mediterranean. Fans have been pushing Bravo to axe more controversial reality stars—but no one knows where the next pink slip will land.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills resumes on July 8th.

