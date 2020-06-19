Real Housewives of Orange County Kelly Dodd Responds To Tamra Judge’s Request For Her To Be Fired From ‘RHOC’ Over ‘Racist’ Comments! By

Kelly Dodd has responded to comments made by Tamra Judge, after the Real Housewives of Orange County alum called for Bravo to fire her former co-star.

Tamra Judge sounded off when responding to a fan on Instagram, who asked her to comment on Kelly’s resurfaced “racist comments.’

In 2016, Kelly Dodd was forced to apologize, after TMZ posted footage of the RHOC rookie commenting that she didn’t “like” or “know any black guys,” while out and about in Los Angeles.

“Yes I do, that TMZ video is disgusting!” Tamra told the fan. “Bravo shouldn’t just single certain people out like Stassi & Kristen. There should be zero tolerance at this point.”

Bravo fired four Vanderpump Rules cast members last week, after past racist incidents were exposed.

Kelly Dodd responded only hours later, after an Instagram user asked her to weigh in in Tamra’s comment.

“She’s just thirsty and mad she got the bullet,” Kelly Dodd replied. “Grasping for straws poor thing .. I hope she finds happiness.”

Kelly Dodd shut down rumors that she might be losing her orange, after apologizing for insensitive remarks relating to the coronavirus pandemic.

“I’m not fired… why is this being said … if I was I would say I was fired … thank you for your lovely support,” Kelly remarked.

Bravo has not commented on Tamra Judge’s call for Kelly Dodd’s dismissal.

Production for the Real Housewives of Orange County is expected to pick up in July.

