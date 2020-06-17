Real Housewives of Orange County ‘Zero Tolerance’ Tamra Judge Wants Kelly Dodd FIRED Over Past Racist Comments! By

Tamra Judge thinks that Bravo should fire her former Real Housewives of Orange County co-star, Kelly Dodd.

The network recently axed Vanderpump Rules cast members, Kristen Doute, Stassi Schroeder, Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni, and now the RHOC alum is pushing Bravo to take action against Kelly.

Tamra Judge, 52, spoke out about her former cast mate on Tuesday, during an Instagram Q&A session. A fan asked the reality vet to weigh in on Kelly’s past “racist statements.”

“Yes I do, that TMZ video is disgusting!” Tamra said. “Bravo shouldn’t just single certain people out like Stassi and Kristen. There should be zero tolerance at this point.”

TMZ posted footage of Kelly Dodd outside The Nice Guy in Los Angeles in 2016, where she commented that she didn’t “like” or “know any black guys.” Kelly admitted to being “truly embarrassed” after the footage was released.

“There is no excuse for bad behavior or comments that offend anyone,” Kelly said at the time. “That video does not represent who I really am and I apologize for acting irresponsibly.”

Rumors have been swirling about Kelly Dodd’s future on Real Housewives of Orange County, and earlier this month the reality mom shut down a rumor that she had lost her orange.

“I’m not fired… why is this being said … if I was I would say I was fired … thank you for your lovely support,” Kelly replied to a fan who asked about the rumors.

Fans know that Tamra and Kelly’s friendship crashed last year, during Season 14. Tamra announced in January that she would not be returning for Season 15.

Production for the Real Housewives of Orange County is expected to resume in July.

