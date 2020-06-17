Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Denise Richards Admits She Was ‘Naive’ About ‘RHOBH’ Amid Her Lesbian Affair Scandal! By

Denise Richards is promising that Real Housewives of Beverly Hills viewers will get the whole story on the upcoming drama, after the show returns from a mid-season hiatus.

Denise Richards, 49, spoke about the show’s break during an appearance on SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show, and compared her two seasons on the Bravo series.

“I went in very naïve, I think, the very first season,” Denise Richards said. “I want to be myself, because some people do know of me and I didn’t want to play a character, otherwise let’s call it scripted. So I just wanted to be myself on the show, and you know, whatever happens happens, and just react how I really would.”

“My first season I had a great time getting to know all the women, and it was fun to be able to — you know, we get to go to fabulous restaurants and trips, and I had fun with them, and I genuinely formed some great friendships,” Denise continued.

“It’s been a different experience,” Denise added. “But, you know, people are watching, so that’s good.”

The show left viewers hanging after the last episode featured Denise and her husband, Aaron Phypers storming out of Kyle Richards’ family barbecue. Denise, 49, was accused of “mom-shaming” after she put her foot down about protecting her daughters from raunchy cast conversations.

Fans know that the upcoming bombshell involves Denise’s alleged fling with RHOBH alum, Brandi Glanville — an affair that Denise denies. Although reports claimed that the actress dropped out after being confronted by her co-stars, Denise clarified that she didn’t “stop filming.”

“We wrapped in December. I missed two parties … towards the end, so I didn’t stop filming and I actually think I filmed something on FaceTime for one of the parties. The other party I did not go to, so I didn’t stop filming.

We wrapped for the season and then we do all our confessionals and everything,” Denise explained.

Denise Richards revealed that she believes that the coronavirus pandemic is behind the show’s hiatus.

“I think that we’re on hiatus because we got so far behind with the confessionals with the COVID. We just recently started doing them where we’re filming ourselves basically. We have someone come in and set everything up with a mask … so we got behind for that. So I think that’s part of the reason why we have to go on hiatus,” she said. “We gotta catch up with the episodes.”

Denise gave a nod to the show’s editors when asked if fans would eventually get the whole story behind the Season 10 scandal.

“If it airs the way it was shot, then people will see what happened,” she said.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills will return on July 8th, on Bravo.

