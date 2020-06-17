Teen Mom Jenelle Evans Responds After Husband David Eason’s Arrest For Assault! By

Former Teen Mom 2 star, Jenelle Evans’ husband, David Eason, was arrested on June 12 after telling her friend that he would blow his “f**king brains out.”

Eason was charged with assault with a deadly weapon and communicating threats, according to an arrest warrant obtained by The Sun.

David Eason “unlawfully and willfully did assault” James Spivey “with a deadly weapon, a Springfield handgun, by hitting [the alleged victim] in the back of the neck and on his back with the handgun,” the warrant alleged.

Spivey told the outlet that he is “fine” after the altercation. David Eason’s court date is set for July. The North Carolina Sheriff’s office also confirmed that Eason was arrested on June 11, for failing to appear in court to address a 2018 tampering with vehicle/ personal property incident.

Celebernation broke the story on Saturday and described what went down.

The outlet reported that Jenelle brought two friends to the family home to pick up some belongings, after arguing with Eason during the week. Things went sideways when Eason began fighting with one of Jenelle’s male friends. He allegedly hit the friend with a gun, which prompted Jenelle and her friends to report the incident to police, who documented Spivey’s injuries. The police then arrested Eason.

The couple had been fighting on social media in recent days, with Eason accusing Jenelle of deserting him for her “drug addict” friend.

“I’m shaking and saddened by this, it’s time for me to move on from this relationship and find happiness for my kids and myself elsewhere,” Jenelle Evans commented about the incident.

“I’m upset how everything ended up and wish the situation was taken in a more serious manner, I didn’t agree with the unsecured bond,” Jenelle Evans added.

The former MTV star announced that she had split from Eason in October 2019, after 2 years of marriage. Jenelle moved to Nashville after filing a retraining order, accusing her husband of multiple alleged incidents of abuse. The couple reconciled only a few months later.

Fans of the long running MTV show know that Jenelle Evans was fired from the series in May 2019, after Eason admitted to shooting and killing the family dog for nipping at the couple’s young daughter, Ensley.

Teen Mom 2 is on hiatus.

