90 Day Fiance '90 Day Fiance' Sumit's Parents Reject Jenny Slatten As His Future Wife — They Think He's Making A Huge Mistake!

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way personality, Jenny Slatten, is keeping hope alive that she can win over Sumit’s family.

“I’m not going to say it’s a lost cause,” Jenny, 61, told Us Weekly during a Q&A session on Wednesday, June 10. “I do know his parents. I did meet them back in 2014. I hope they see how much we love each other. They should get to know me because their son loves me and I love their son.”

Fans of the show know that Jenny Slatten, 61, discovered that Sumit, 32, was in an arranged marriage last season, and that his wife’s family was resisting a divorce.

Viewers are watching Jenny reunite with Sumit in India on the 90 Day Fiance spinoff series, after Sumit promised that his divorce was imminent. His wife agreed to the split, but Sumit’s parents still aren’t on board with their son’s romance with Jenny, largely because of the duo’s large age gap.

“Sumit and I are not done with each other,” Jenny told reporters. “Of course he was married and he has to go through a divorce and he’ll do that. The marriage wasn’t his choice … You’ll see it happen in the second season.”

“We’re not done with each other. We’re in this relationship going on 9 years. We invested a lot into this relationship and we love each other,” Jenny Slatten added.

Sumit shared on the premiere episode that he was working toward finalizing his divorce, but was aware that his parents had not accepted his relationship with Jenny.

“My parents are helping me because they love me, and it was a bad marriage,” Sumit noted during the first episode. “But at the same time, they don’t agree with my relationship with Jenny.”

Jenny Slatten started out the season encouraged but nervous, after being blindsided during her first trip to India.

“If he lies to me again, that’s the worst thing he could do to me at this point,” Jenny explained in the premiere. “I don’t deserve that. If it doesn’t work this time, that will destroy me.”

“Sumit told me the divorce would be completed within two months and now he’s saying it could be six months,” she added. “I thought it was already agreed and he had a court date for the end of November to make that second, final payment and his divorce was going to be done.”

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on TLC Mondays at 9 pm, ET.

