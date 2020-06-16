Real Housewives of Atlanta Eva Marcille FIRED Following ‘RHOA’ Reunion Gang Up On NeNe Leakes! By

Eva Marcille’s two season run on The Real Housewives of Atlanta has officially come to an end — the former top model will not return for season 13, AllAboutTheTEA.com can confirm.

Eva Marcille made the announcement on Tuesday during the morning broadcast of the Rickey Smiley Morning Show and the radio show’s Instagram page. “#EvaMarcille just announced she will not be returning to the next season of #RHOA, but you can continue to listen to her every weekday here on the #RSMS!”

Real Housewives of Atlanta fans consistently complained about Eva Marcille’s pot stirring storyline, poor memory and missed filming events due to her pregnancy.

As AllAboutTheTEA.com readers know, Eva Marcille joined Kenya Moore and Kandi Burruss’ alliance in season 12, to go after NeNe Leakes at the reunion.

NeNe Leakes and Eva argued over red carpets and appearing on the cover of magazines. Additionally, Eva inserted herself into every feud NeNe battled.

NeNe Leakes, Cynthia Bailey, Porsha Williams, Kenya Moore and Kandi Burruss’ status on the show for season 13 is pending.

Are you sad to see Eva Marcille go? Sound off in the comments!

