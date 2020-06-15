Black Ink Crew ‘Black Ink Crew’ Star Charmaine Walker Dragged For Dousing Her Infant With Water In Tik Tok Challenge Gone Wrong! By

Black Ink Crew: Chicago star Charmaine Walker is being heavenly criticized for participating in a Tik Tok challenge that involved her three-month-old daughter, Nola Glenda Bey.

The challenge requires parents to splash water on their unsuspecting children’s heads and faces.

After Charmaine Walker posted the video on Instagram, which she captioned, ”Neek didn’t think this was funny. No babies were harmed in the making of this video.”

Charmaine Walker quickly received harsh backlash for the attention-seeking stunt — especially since her baby is only three months old.

One person wrote, “Dreadful!! Who does that to an innocent baby. She’s going to scare that baby.” Another commented, “Who does that to an infant. And why would she think this is funny. Damn near dry drowned the baby.”

Someone else pointed out, “That’s not a baby that is a newborn! That is awful.”

A different person commented, “I took the time to report her and the video was removed within 24 hours. Dry drowning it’s a serious matter and that’s a 2 month old baby her lounges are not fully developed and this person felt the need to put the life of the baby in danger several times while the father watches without taking action to protect the baby and/or to address the mother’s behavior. To watch that baby how much she struggle to catch her breath while the mother keep on with the water laughter and singing was horrific.”

“I just don’t understand these new breed of mothers or fathers that think using their children for likes or laughs 😳 I’m just happy I had a mother that was on total protect mode at ALL TIMES and not one of these silly people.”

However, Charmaine pushed back against the critics, writing:

“Some of you guys got your panties in a real bunch. My baby is fine! She didn’t cry. I didn’t harm her. It’s water! This post isn’t for everyone but some people who aren’t so stuck up might find the humor! My parents did dumb funny sh-t to me all the time. I’m having fun with my family.”

Share your thoughts. Do you think Charmaine Walker acted irresponsibly by dousing her newborn baby with water? Sound off below.

