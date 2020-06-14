Vanderpump Rules ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stassi Schroeder’s Mom BEGGING Bravo to Rehire Her Daughter — She’s Harrassing the Network! By

Stassi Schroeder’s mother, Dayna Schroeder, is DESPERATE to get her daughter rehired on Vanderpump Rules!

Dayna Schroeder has been calling Bravo nonstop and launched a social media campaign called “Stand Up and Support Stassi” after her daughter was fired from Vanderpump Rules.

Stassi Schroeder was dismissed after a racist incident aimed at former co-star, Faith Stowers was exposed.

Dayna Schroeder has been tagging responses to supportive fans with Instagram account — @standupandsupportstassi.

The IG page links a change.org petition called “Bravo to bring Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute back to Vanderpump Rules.” The effort has collected more than 12,500 signatures.

Bravo announced its decision to part ways with Stassi, Kristen Doute, Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni on Tuesday. The men were dismissed for using racial slurs in old tweets, and Stassi and Kristen were busted for trying to falsely pin Faith with a stranger’s crime, in 2018.

Stassi Schroeder’s brother, Nikolai, 15, released an emotional video shortly after Bravo’s announcement.

“This goes out to Lisa Vanderpump, Vanderpump Rules, Bravo TV, anyone that has been involved with Stassi Schroeder getting fired,” the teen said in a since-deleted Instagram video. “I want everyone to hear me out because my sister is one of the most loving people you will ever meet in your life. She deeply apologizes for what she said and I’m so desperate for her to succeed … I just want her to go as far as she can.”

Stassi released a statement on Sunday — apologizing to Faith, and for her “racially insensitive” past podcast remarks.

A source told Us Weekly that Stassi Schroeder was stunned by the network’s decision to cut her out of the VPR narrative.

“Stassi was not expecting to be fired. She is surprised and upset,” an insider reported on Tuesday. “Stassi, in particular, has become a major piece of the Bravo puzzle over the years, and the network truly enjoyed working with her. That said, racism and discrimination have no place on Bravo, so Stassi, Kristen, Max and Brett left the powers that be with no other option. The people behind the decision are now discussing ways that Bravo can publicly and more thoroughly address the situation.”

Another source told US Weekly that Stassi’s mother is so desperate to get her daughter rehired that she called network.

“Stassi’s mom called Bravo to try and get her rehired,” a source tells Us Weekly. “Stassi, in particular, has become a major piece of the Bravo puzzle over the years, and the network truly enjoyed working with her,” the insider said. “That said, racism and discrimination have no place on Bravo, so Stassi, Kristen, Max and Brett left the powers that be with no other option. The people behind the decision are now discussing ways that Bravo can publicly and more thoroughly address the situation.”

Additional sources told the outlet that the Vanderpump Rules cast was “shocked” by Bravo’s decision.

