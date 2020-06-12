Vanderpump Rules Stassi Schroeder ‘Sad and Crying’ and ‘Angry’ After Being FIRED From ‘Vanderpump Rules’ By

Stassi Schroeder is struggling to cope, after being fired from Vanderpump Rules.

Bravo dismissed Stassi Schroeder, 31, after former co-star, Faith Stowers, alleged that she and Kristen Doute falsely pinned her with a crime in 2018.

“Stassi has been very emotional by this situation and has been sad and crying, and also angry,” an insider told Us Weekly. “She feels blindsided that she was fired and lost her podcast and sponsorships.”

Bravo announced that they were cutting ties with Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute on Tuesday, June 9. New VPR cast members, Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni were also axed, for posting racial slurs on resurfaced tweets.

Stassi Schroeder issued an apology statement on Instagram on Saturday, June 7.

“Racially insensitive comments from my past have resurfaced. It is important that I continue to take accountability for what I have said and done, while pushing myself to do better. I have grown significantly from the person I was then, and I am still filled with remorse and regret for the hurt I caused. … What I did to Faith was wrong. I apologize and I do not expect forgiveness.”

The “Straight Up with Stassi” podcast host was promptly dropped by her PR company, and has lost numerous endorsement deals.

The outlet’s source reported that Stassi didn’t think that she’d be let go “after she shared her apology post on Instagram.”

“She was genuinely apologizing and felt bad about her actions, and feels like it backfired on her,” the insider said.

A separate source said that the Vanderpump Rules cast was “shocked” by Bravo’s decision.

Stassi Schroeder holds no hard feelings against her former boss, Lisa Vanderpump, according to an insider.

“[She] doesn’t think her getting fired is Lisa’s fault by any means,” the source said.

