Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Dorit Kemsley Claps Back At ‘White Privilege’ Accusations With Black Lives Matter Post! By

Dorit Kemsley is clapping back at “white privilege” accusations by sharing a Black Lives Matter post — recruiting her children to highlight her support for the cause.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star came under fire by fans after she posted an ill-timed selfie — the Bravoleb wearing head to toe Chanel, a look featured on a recent episode of RHOBH.

Dorit Kemsley, raised her awareness factor over the weekend, hitting back with a series of black and white pics, smiling alongside her children, Jagger, 6, and Phoenix, 4. Dorit kept the look the same — but some playful snaps highlighted the sillier side of the reality star. “The innocence of children is one of the most beautiful things about them,” Dorit captioned the post. “They want to be loved, to learn, and to feel safe. It is in our hands to create a better society for them than the one we grew up in. #BLM #BlackLivesAreImportant.”

Dorit Kemsley’s followers cheered the share, despite slamming her only hours earlier, for not using her Housewives status to speak out. The reality star was bashed for flaunting her “white privilege” at an “inappropriate” time after she posted the flashy Chanel shot. The swimsuit designer was called “tone deaf” by those who wanted her to use her voice to support the Black Lives Matter movement.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Wednesday nights at 8 pm, ET, on Bravo.

Stay Connected With All About The Tea: Twitter Ι Instagram Ι YouTube Ι Send Us Tips