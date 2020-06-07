Real Housewives of Orange County Jim Edmonds Reveals He’s Going to Be a Grandfather for the First Time! By

Jim Edmonds is expecting his first grandchild.

The former MLB great shared the news on social media, posting photos snapped during a recent trip to California. The former Real Housewives of Orange County husband made the trip to visit his older children, Hayley and Lauren Edmonds, with his new girlfriend, Kortnie O’Connor.





Lauren, who married in 2017, shared the happy news in a since deleted Instagram post, on her private account. Lauren’s sis, Haley also shared the post on her IG account. The clan used a confetti cannon to reveal the gender, but after a blue and pink pop, a pink filled cupcake revealed that Lauren was having a girl, in a separate post.

“I’m so happy for Lauren and Dylan and excited to have a granddaughter on the way,” Jim told Page Six on Wednesday. “Between all my kids and this new addition, I’m pretty close to having a full baseball team!”

Lauren and Hayley are the daughters of Jim’s first wife, LeeAnn Edmonds-Horton, who passed away in 2015. LeeAnn appeared on RHOC with Hayley and Meghan King Edmonds, Jim’s third wife.

Jim Edmonds and Meghan are currently settling their contentious divorce. They share one daughter, Aspen, and twin boys, Hayes and Hart.

Real Housewives of Orange County production is currently paused, due to the coronavirus shutdown.

Stay Connected With All About The Tea: Twitter Ι Instagram Ι YouTube Ι Send Us Tips