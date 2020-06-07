Dance Moms ‘Dance Moms’ Star Abby Lee Miller’s Show Canceled Over Racist Comments To 7-Year-Old Black Girl! By

Abby Lee Miller is promising to do better, after the Dance Moms star was called out for making controversial comments to one of her former students.

Adriana Smith spoke out on Instagram, sharing that the Abby Lee Dance Company founder made unacceptable remarks to her daughter, Kamryn Smith, when she was seven years old.

“A statement from her that sticks in my mind to this day during my time on DMS8 is ‘I know you grew up in the HOOD with only a box of 8 crayons, but I grew up in the country club with a box of 64 — don’t be stupid.'” Adriana wrote on her public IG account. “This my friends is not something or a statement that can be googled. Ask yourself what does that mean? This to me shows that you think you are better than me and in higher rank and all together superior to ME!”

“You told me to ‘LOOK in the MIRROR!” Adriana continued. That’s the only reason you are here!’ Kam told me she heard ‘they need a sprinkle of color!’”

Former Dance Moms producer, Kori Kegg, weighed in on the Dance Moms alum’s allegations, on Facebook.

“THIS broke me as I was working on show and pregnant with my own black daughter. In hind sight, I too should have left. I should have stood with my sister, Adriana Janae Smith and supported gorgeous baby Kam and left too,” she wrote. “Seeing a 7 year old little black girl be put in a box in a corner and treated so violently because of the color of her skin was heartbreaking. It reminded me of when I ‘found out I was black’ at an age not much older than her.”

Former ALDC mom, Camille Bridges spoke to E! News via email, and confirmed that she remembered instances where she believed that her daughter, Camryn Bridges, was also treated unfairly, because of her race.

Abby Lee Miller addressed the women’s claims on Thursday, apologizing for her actions via a posted statement on Instagram.

“I genuinely understand and deeply regret how my words have effected and hurt those around me in the past, particularly those in the Black community,” Abby’s statement read. “To Kamryn, Adriana and anyone else I’ve hurt, I am truly sorry.”

“I realize that racism can come not just from hate, but also from ignorance. No matter the cause, it is harmful, and it is my fault.”

Abby Lee Miller vowed to “do better,” and told her followers that she was committed to growth.

“While I cannot change the past or remove the harm I have done, I promise to educate myself, learn, grow and do better,” Abby Lee Miller concluded. “While I hope to one day earn your forgiveness, I recognize that words alone are not enough. I understand it takes time and genuine change.”

Lifetime announced on Friday that it is cancelling Abby’s Virtual Dance-Off, a reality competition series which was announced in April. And if Dance Moms is renewed for a ninth season, Miller won’t be returning to the show.

Stay Connected With All About The Tea: Twitter Ι Instagram Ι YouTube Ι Send Us Tips