Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Kyle Richards Shades Aaron Phypers For Threatening to ‘Crush’ Denise Richards’ Hand! By

Kyle Richards is calling out Denise Richards’ husband, Aaron Phypers, for threatening to “crush” his wife’s hand, after a Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast dinner went sideways.

On Wednesday’s episode of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Aaron interjected some mouthy analysis into a disagreement between Denise Richards and Kyle, even shutting down Teddi Mellencamp’s input. Bravo aired Teddi labeling Aaron an “a**hole” who “puts women down” in a confessional spot, before Denise and Aaron stormed away from the dinner party. Kyle accused her co-star of “mom shaming,” because Denise implied that she didn’t want her daughters around the group, because of their raunchy banter.

During the couple’s heated departure, Aaron seemingly mumbled to Denise Richards — “Don’t tell me what to say… I’m going to crush your “fu**ing hand. Stop it.”

Kyle Richards let the fans do the dirty work — but cosigned their disgust on her Twitter account, as the drama played out.





Fan opinion was split on the subject — with some supporting Kyle’s share, and others blasting the reality star’s motives.

The drama picks up next week, on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Wednesday night at 9 pm, ET, on Bravo.

Stay Connected With All About The Tea: Twitter Ι Instagram Ι YouTube Ι Send Us Tips