Real Housewives of New York Ramona Singer Apologizes for ‘All Lives Matter’ Comment: ‘I Wasn’t Educated Enough’ By

Ramona Singer has apologized for posting “all lives matter” amid the nationwide protests against police brutality, sparked by the horrific death of George Floyd.

The Real Housewives of New York City star showed her support by participating in Blackout Tuesday — an initiative to go silent on social media to stand in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement.

Ramona Singer, 63, was immediately called out by her followers for commenting that “all lives matter” on a previous post. “#BlackOutTuesday ‘Darkness cannot drive darkness; Light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate; Love can do that.’ – Martin Luther King, Jr.,” Ramona captioned her IG share.

“Didn’t you say ‘all lives matter’ like 3 days ago hun?” a follower wrote.

“I wasn’t educated enough on the cause and I’m sorry,” Ramona Singer replied.

“I hope you continue to educate yourself and be mindful of our white privilege,” another follower wrote. ” ‘All lives matter’ was an incredibly insensitive thing to say amongst the horror that is happening.”

“Yes it was,” Ramona Singer responded.

One follower suggested that she view the documentary, “13th” a film currently streaming on Netflix. The documentary explores the history of racial inequality in the United States, and focuses on the disproportionate imprisonment of black Americans.

“You have a voice of influence amongst white women your age,” the follower added. “Please, use your voice for good!”

“Yes, I am taking the time to educate myself more on this topic,” Ramona Singer said, adding that her daughter, Avery, had “shared the documentary with me as well” and has “been making a list with me.”

“I am continuing to educate myself more. I apologize for the misinformed comment,” Ramona told a follower who shared the hope that the reality star was taking a step in “the right direction.”

Real Housewives of New York City airs on Thursday nights, at 9 pm, ET, on Bravo.

Stay Connected With All About The Tea: Twitter Ι Instagram Ι YouTube Ι Send Us Tips