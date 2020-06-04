Vanderpump Rules Faith Stowers Talks Racism By Cast & Kristen and Stassi Falsely Tried To Get Her Arrested! By

Vanderpump Rules alum Faith Stowers is speaking out about racism she experienced while on the show at the hands of her former castmates.

Faith Stowers joined the cast of Vanderpump Rules during season 4 as the first African-American and turned the show on its heels with major drama.

She opened up about her time on the show during an interview with Candace Renee Rice.

In regards to being the “the only black person” on Vanderpump Rules — “It was a lot,” Faith said of her experience with the all-white cast.

In the clip below, Faith Stowers explains being “attacked” over sleeping with Jax Taylor behind his then-girlfriend and now-wife, Brittany Cartwright’s back by cast members — who had also cheated on their boyfriends with Jax. She said that her co-stars went on to “attack, attack, attack,” with insults like calling her hair “nappy.”

Faith Stowers spilled tea about a time co-stars, Kristen Doute and Stassi Schroeder called the police on her while at a nightclub in L.A. They lied to the police and said a fugitive was there, being Faith. Faith was not arrested.

She also says Lisa Vanderpump’s actions “shocked” her the most.

Faith claims Lisa Vanderpump told her that she was “happy there was a black person on the show” and asked her to bring the heat like Real Housewives of Atlanta star NeNe Leakes. However, Faith did not deliver and was cut from many scenes as a result.

Press play below to watch the full interview.

Faith Stowers welcomed a baby boy with boyfriend, Marcio Marchena, in February 2020.

Share your thoughts on Faith Stowers shocking claims. Sound off below!

