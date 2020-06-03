Below Deck ‘Below Deck: Mediterranean’ Star Hannah Ferrier FIRED — She Did Not Quit! By

Hannah Ferrier is saying bon voyage to Below Deck Mediterranean. The chief stewardess was fired after five seasons on the Bravo show, according to a new report.

Hannah Ferrier told Entertainment Tonight that she was quitting the show on Monday, but Page Six reports that a source had already dished the real story, before her announcement hit the airwaves. A second insider confirmed that Hannah’s narrative was false — and that she was actually axed from the cast.

Hannah claimed that she decided to quit the reality series because she didn’t want to be “locked into yachting [until] there’s nothing else in my life except that.”

Sources are sharing their surprise at Hannah Ferrier’s story — because the show is expected to cover her forced exit. The hit spinoff series follows the crew of a luxury chartered yacht in the Mediterranean.

“Hannah’s crossed the line before” and “eventually went too far,” said one snitch, who noted that the chief stew had been reprimanded for hooking up with a charter guest in the past.

Watch Hannah Ferrier’s story unfold on Below Deck Mediterranean, Monday nights at 9 pm, ET, on Bravo.

