‘RHOBH’ Erika Girardi Mocks Denise Richards’ Hubby Aaron Phypers!

Denise Richards’ husband, Aaron Phypers, steps into a Real Housewives of Beverly Hills spat between his wife and Kyle Richards, on tonight’s episode — with dicey results. In a released preview clip, Aaron tries to calm the catfight, which causes Erika Girardi to wonder — “Is Aaron a complete moron or is he on good drugs?”

Tensions rise when Denise Richards drops a couple F-bombs with Dorit Kemsley’s daughter nearby, while mixing it up with Kyle over drama that went down during their trip to Santa Barbara.

“It’s so simple… make up… who cares… and move forward!’ Aaron babbles, adding — “When people win, also people engage, because they want to see how people won… keep that in mind ladies.”

“Everyone put their hands in the middle of the table as does a hoo-ra,” Aaron suggests.

‘What the f***k is Aaron talking about?!’ Erika Girardi later says in a confessional spot.

The clip wraps with Denise Richards labeling Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave a “sh*t stirrer.”

Watch eyes roll on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills , Wednesday night at 9 pm, ET, on Bravo.

