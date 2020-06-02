Real Housewives of Atlanta Porsha Williams Attacked With Tear Gas While Peacefully Protesting! By

Real Housewives of Atlanta star, Porsha Williams, is making her voice heard, hitting the streets of Atlanta to protest George Floyd’s death. The reality star marched for several days, protesting police brutality with her friends and family.

Porsha Williams spoke to reporters at the protest, holding a sign that read “We Matter!”

“With everything that’s going on, today I’m just like anybody else,” Porsha said.

“I am here to be a voice for the voiceless. What’s going on in black America is not ok,” she added. “We are not ok. We just want to live.”

On Monday afternoon, Porsha Williams posted a video on Instagram where tear gas was being fired at her and shots could be heard in the background while protesters scrambled. Porsha could be seen running, coughing, and trying to help one another by providing milk to flush out their eyes.

“Did y’all see this? We’re in Atlanta. It’s 7:45 [p.m.]. The curfew is not until 9 o’clock. We out here peacefully protesting and they’re teargassing us for no reason at all, for absolutely no reason at all. Nobody did anything,” she said.

“Now they’re blocking us in. We’re in the Atlanta at the capitol. They are blocking us in. I can’t get out of here. We’re peacefully protesting,” she said in the footage. “They’re coming down the street. They’re blocking us in. We can’t even go to other directions.”

When Porsha Williams got back on the street, after stepping away from the events unfolding for a moment, she could be seen trying to reconnect with fiancé Dennis McKinley who got separated for a moment. “Everybody will know what is going on, what is happening to us right now,” she said in the footage.

Press play below to watch.

The horrific death of George Floyd, 46, has sparked nationwide protests, calling for the end of police brutality.

Minneapolis police officer, Derek Chauvin, was filmed kneeling on Floyd’s neck for eight minutes, while he cried “Please don’t kill me” and “I can’t breathe,” before losing consciousness. Chauvin was charged with third degree murder and second degree manslaughter.

Stay Connected With All About The Tea: Twitter Ι Instagram Ι YouTube Ι Send Us Tips