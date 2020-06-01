Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Twitter Trashes Erika Girardi For Saying Denise Richards’ Teen Daughters Have Threesomes! By

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans are solidly in Denise Richards’ corner, after the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star was labeled “judgmental” for objecting to the cast’s loose lips, during a filmed dinner party at her home.

Erika Girardi was particularly outspoken about Denise Richards calling out the cast’s sexually charged chatter, delivered within earshot of her children and their friends.

Twitter popped with fan opinion as the episode aired — with many viewers blasting the cast as X-rated hypocrites.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans will remember that Erika Girardi blew a gasket when cast alum, Eileen Davidson, dared to mention her grown son, during a cast trip to Hong Kong. Fans took note of Erika’s hypocrisy and out-of-line comments about Denise’s children — and sounded off.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Wednesday nights, at 9 pm, on Bravo.

