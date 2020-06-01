Real Housewives of Atlanta Kandi Burruss Drags Yovanna Momplaisir & Confirms Yovanna Has NOT Joined ‘RHOA’ Cast! By

Last week rumors flooded the interweb about Yovanna Momplaisir earning a Real Housewives of Atlanta peach, after her lackluster reunion performance.

Now Kandi Burruss is weighing in on the rumor and dragging Yovanna Momplaisir over her #SnakeGate allegations made at the Season 12 virtual reunion.

“She’s not credible.” Kandi Burruss said during her YouTube show on on May 28. “She already one time said that it didn’t happen then she came back and said it did happen but she was only doing it because…”

Kandi Burruss continued, “I walked away feeling like Yovanna is talking some bullsh*t.”

Kandi Burruss debunked the chatter about Yovanna Momplaisir being offered a full-time Housewives role in Season 13.

“They haven’t sent out the letters yet.” Kandi Burruss said in the clip below. To which Kandi’s sidekick, Don Juan sarcastically replied, “Gail [Yovanna Momplaisir] said she got a letter on TMZ. Oh she didn’t get a letter? I thought she would be the first to get her letter.”

“Well, I can’t say if I heard anything about her getting any letter. I’ll believe it when Bravo tells me. So we’ll see what happens next season. Well hell, nobody got their letters right now.” Kandi Burruss responded.

Yovanna Momplaisir appeared on part 3 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta virtual reunion and made wild accusations against NeNe Leakes.

“I am here to clear my name,” Yovanna said. “This is a situation where I allowed my loyalty to a friend to get a little bit too far.”

Yovanna Momplaisir claimed that NeNe Leakes saw her budding relationships with the ladies as an “opportunity for me to find out if anybody was talking sh*t about her.”

Yovanna Momplaisir also claimed NeNe instructed her to record conversations of women in the group.

Most of the ladies, including Andy Cohen side-eyed Yovanna’s tea spilling and questioned her integrity.

Will Yovanna Momplaisir receive a peach in Season 13 or have viewers seen the last of her? Sound off in the comments!

