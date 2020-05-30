Real Housewives of Dallas LeeAnne Locken’s Husband Rich Emberlin Deletes Twitter Account After Backlash Over Racist Tweet About The Murder of George Floyd! By

LeeAnne Locken’s husband, Rich Emberlin, is being labeled a “racist” over a nasty tweet regarding the murder of George Floyd at the hands of former Minneapolis police officer, Derek Chauvin.

AllAboutTheTEA.com has a screenshot of the now-deleted tweet posted to Rich Emberlin’s Twitter that is clearly an eyebrow raiser.

Rich Emberlin’s tweet dated May 28, 2020 read, “To the protesting Morons of Minneapolis: Yes, the loss of George Floyd is a tragedy but why don’t we let these officers have a trial before we convict them. Will the media release the toxicology report of Mr. Floyd? @MayorFrey is a moron. Arrest the looters!”

Many deemed Rich Emberlin’s remarks as racist and the backlash was swift and harsh.

One person wrote, “Rich has always been a moron. And the officer is convicted already due to his damn ass sitting on his neck for 7 minutes.”

Another responded, “We all saw the video, you dirty racist! Wow he is absolute scum.”

“Hunnny when the rubber hits the road that racism will jump right on out!” Someone else commented.

One person noted, “Oh yea cus the toxicology report is gonna be as sufficient as the video we watched of George Floyd being MURDERED by a “cop”. I’m sure that video was all a misunderstanding so let’s all just relax and wait for that toxicology report.”

A different person commented, “Why is anyone shocked that they’re racist idiots?!?! Especially this one eyed fool.”

Many fans brought up LeeAnne Locken’s racist scandal from Season 4 when she made controversial comments about her former costar, Kary Brittingham.

“This is too much! We all saw the video! Anyways, wasn’t she accused of being a racist last year?”

“Happy @leeannelocken is not on RHOD anymore. Now we can watch a show meant for entertainment without her racist ass and apparently her racist husband as well.”

” I am glad @leeannelocken trash ass and husband aren’t on the show anymore… with their racist asses. They better find Jesus before they wind up in hell!”

“I am not at all surprised by his comment. She’s already been accused of racism as well. Birds of a feather get married.”

The strong reactions led Rich Emberlin to delete his entire Twitter account on Friday night.

The death of George Floyd, an African-American man from Minnesota, occurred on May 25, 2020, when Derek Chauvin, a white Minneapolis police officer, knelt on Floyd’s neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds.

The incident sparked protests all over the country after the video of Derek Chauvin kneeling on George Floyd’s neck went viral.

Many outraged Bravolebs took to social media to speak out about the case and denounce police brutality.

Chrisley Knows Best star, Todd Chrisley, made a poignant video regarding the murder. In his statement, Todd Chrisley says he is forced to teach his 7-year black old granddaughter, Chloe Chrisley, to be careful when interacting with police officers. Press play below to watch.

On Friday, former Minneapolis police officer, Derek Chauvin, was arrested and charged with third degree murder and manslaughter in the death of George Floyd.

