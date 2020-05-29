Real Housewives of New York Avery Singer SHADES Leah McSweeney’s Disgusting Behavior In Rhode Island & Leah Claps Back! By

Avery Singer dissed Real Housewives of New York City newbie, Leah McSweeney, during a Thursday night watch party with her mother, Ramona Singer — dishing her disgust on her Instagram Story.

Leah McSweeney, 37, behaved like a crazy drunk during a cast trip to Newport, Rhode Island — wreaking havoc during a cast dinner organized by Bravo/ Ramona.

Avery Singer, 25, weighed in on the cringeworthy spectacle while the episode played out — but it wasn’t long before Leah clapped back.

“This is actually nuts,” Avery Singer said, while watching Leah’s drunken antics play out. “I’m embarrassed for you.”

“How are you associated with them?” Avery asked her mom, in the video share below.

Press play to watch.

Leah McSweeney responded on her own Instagram story, reposting supportive comments from a fan account. The RHONY rookie fired shots in additional commentary, warning Ramona Singer that her daughter was “fair game.”

“@ramonasinger are you sure you wanna involve @averysinger in our drama? She’s 25 so she’s fair game to me. In fact, I’m closer to in age to her then I am to You,” Leah McSweeney wrote.

Leah McSweeney’s storyline revolves around her decision to drink again, after abstaining from alcohol for nine years.

Watch the The Real Housewives of New York City, Thursday nights at 9:00 p.m. ET, on Bravo.

Stay Connected With All About The Tea: Twitter Ι Instagram Ι YouTube Ι Send Us Tips